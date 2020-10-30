Bayern Munich boss gives update on star man whose contract expires in summer 2021

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has provided an update on the precarious situation surrounding David Alaba at the Allianz Arena.

Alaba last penned an extension to his Bayern Munich contract back in 2016, signing along the dotted sign to agree five more years with the Bavarian giants.

The Austrian now finds himself just two months away from the January transfer window, where players who are out of contract in the summer are free to discuss pre-contract agreements with any interested clubs.

It’s unclear at this point whether or not he will be extending his contract with Bayern, but manager Hansi Flick appears confident that he will see his future in Munich.

Bundesliga journalist Ronan Murphy quotes Flick saying:

Hansi Flick on David Alaba: “I still hope that he will extend. I think he knows what the current situation is in Munich, that we play successfully, that the club is one of the best in the world. I hope he stays with us. He has to make a decision himself.” #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) October 30, 2020

Alaba is a unique player, having the ability to play left-back, centre-back or even in midfield. A player with his versatility and pedigree would be of value to anyone, so it’s clear to see why Flick wants him to stick around.

What decision Alaba will make is something that only he knows, but one thing’s for sure, a player of his quality will not be short of options if he does choose to depart.