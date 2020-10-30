Boost for Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo has a return date but UEFA protocols could block him from playing

Every fan knows that this season is going to be heavily disrupted due to Covid-19, and it’s clear to see that things are going to happen which might not be fair.

Unlucky teams will need to play some games without their best players and we might even reach a point where matches are forfeited due to the timing of positive tests, but it’s still worth it if lives are saved.

We’ve also seen that problems will arise when high profile players are forced to isolate from playing, and Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked up an almighty fuss in recent weeks after testing positive.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola has reported on his likely return, and there are still some obstacles to overcome.

One of the main issues is he’s still not posted a negative test that allows him to return, but Italian rules will allow a player to come back after three weeks if they are asymptomatic.

That means he should be able to return from next Tuesday, but there is a further spanner in the works with UEFA protocols which could block him from playing in games or training with his teammates.

It also sounds like his return will be dependent on him giving a test which proves he’s carrying a low viral load, so it’s still not exactly clear when he’ll be able to play again.