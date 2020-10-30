Boost for Real Madrid in potential mega swap deal as world class striker looks unlikely to sign a new contract

It’s hard to think of a genuine superstar who has been more under appreciated as club level than Paulo Dybala in the past few years, but it’s clear that Juventus are just determined not to make him the focal point of their team.

He’s even struggling to start on a regular basis just now, so it’s not a surprise that he’s being linked with a swap move to Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail have indicated that Isco and Vinicius Jr would be the players who would move in the opposite direction, with the Brazilian having an issue with Karim Benzema in the past few days.

There are some similarities between Isco and Dybala in that the Spanish midfielder is often overlooked at Real despite being a superbly talented midfielder, but he just doesn’t look like a good fit for Zidane’s system.

That potential swap deal would obviously depend on Dybala looking for a transfer, and the latest reports from Italy suggest that’s looking very likely:

? Il rinnovo di Paulo #Dybala con la #Juventus resta congelato. Dopo un mese e mezzo a Torino, senza incontri col club, l'agente Jorge Antun tornerà in ??. E lo farà già stasera ?@TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) October 30, 2020

They indicate that talks have been going on for weeks without any progress on a new contract, so it makes sense that Juve might have to cash in if they can’t get something agreed.

There’s not a lot of money in the game just now so moving him on and getting two high quality players in return could be good business, so it might be worth keeping an eye on this in the next couple of transfer windows.