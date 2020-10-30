Menu

Chelsea ace looks close to returning from injury after he’s given an international call up

There’s never a good time for a player to pick up an injury, but it’s possible that Billy Gilmour has been forgotten about at Chelsea after missing the start of this season.

He started to break into the team last season and he looked very impressive at times, so hopefully he does manage to get some chances to work his way back into the team.

It looked like he was starting to edge closer to a return from injury as pictures emerged of him in Chelsea training, and he must be fit after being named in the Scotland U21 squad for their upcoming fixtures:

It’s a talented squad that has had the occasional issue trying to break teams down, so hopefully the added quality and creativity of Gilmour will help to improve them.

It does look like Frank Lampard genuinely rates him but he’s also started to move away from some of the younger players in favour of experienced pros this year, so it will be interesting to see what part the midfielder has to play this season.

