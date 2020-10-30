Concrete negotiations: Man United look to sign AC Milan star on a free next summer

It’s never a good idea for a club to let a player go into the final year of their contract, especially if they are talented attackers who will always attract attention in the open market.

Man United are already dealing with the issue of trying to fit playmakers like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same team, so this indicates that one of them might be moving on or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just loves a selection dilemma:

True: United is in concrete negotiations with Hakan Çalhano?lu (26) @acmilan. the contact has been there since summer. therefore he turned down an offer from @juventusfc. @ManUtd has not to pay a Transfer fee (contract ends 2021) pic.twitter.com/faQOtYGZEe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2020

Calhanoglu can play in the wider roles but he’s not particularly quick, so he’s at his best in the number 10 role where he can dictate play and pick out the runners round about him.

It would be an impressive signing if they could pull this off because he’s been impressive for Milan this year, and he’s a lovely player to watch who’s also capable of some stunning goals.

It sounds like United have been laying the groundwork for this since the summer in the hope that it will push the Turkish star to reject any new contract offer from Milan, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if Juventus come back with a contract offer too.

He’s right footed so if he plays out wide he tends to drift to the left hand side, but that’s the same area of the pitch where Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial tend to operate.

It looks like he would either be a squad player or this move is being planned in preparation for someone else moving on, so it will be interesting to see what they have planned for him if this does happen.