Menu

Concrete negotiations: Man United look to sign AC Milan star on a free next summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s never a good idea for a club to let a player go into the final year of their contract, especially if they are talented attackers who will always attract attention in the open market.

Man United are already dealing with the issue of trying to fit playmakers like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same team, so this indicates that one of them might be moving on or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just loves a selection dilemma:

Calhanoglu can play in the wider roles but he’s not particularly quick, so he’s at his best in the number 10 role where he can dictate play and pick out the runners round about him.

It would be an impressive signing if they could pull this off because he’s been impressive for Milan this year, and he’s a lovely player to watch who’s also capable of some stunning goals.

It sounds like United have been laying the groundwork for this since the summer in the hope that it will push the Turkish star to reject any new contract offer from Milan, although it wouldn’t be a surprise if Juventus come back with a contract offer too.

He’s right footed so if he plays out wide he tends to drift to the left hand side, but that’s the same area of the pitch where Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial tend to operate.

It looks like he would either be a squad player or this move is being planned in preparation for someone else moving on, so it will be interesting to see what they have planned for him if this does happen.

More Stories Hakan Calhanoglu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.