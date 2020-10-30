There could be some very exciting times ahead for Derby County and their fans if recent reports are accurate.

Owner, Mel Morris, has been trying to get some further investment into the Rams in the hope that such a deal, or deals, would help get he Championship side back up to the Premier League after several near misses.

The Telegraph are reporting on Friday that Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner, Sheikh Mansour, is on the verge of completing a takeover of the club, with talks said to be at an advanced stage.

Sheikh Khaled is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, and has previously tried, and failed, to buy both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

However, it could well be third time lucky with John Percy, a journalist from the Daily Telegraph, tweeting that approval from the EFL is thought to be close.

#dcfc are on the brink of a takeover by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, with talks now at a very advanced stage (h/t @mjshrimper). Derby are waiting for final approval from the EFL, which is believed to be close. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 30, 2020

Given that the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the spending power of most clubs, this will be a real shot in the arm for Derby.

Phillip Cocu will surely expect to have a decent sized war chest to spend in the January transfer window as the Rams go all out for promotion, whilst Wayne Rooney might well get some real quality exponents to play alongside in the second half of the campaign and beyond.