Done Deal: Serbian outlet confirms that Man City have signed wonderkid for €8.5m

Man City have done a good job of hoovering up a lot of the young talent in world football for their developmental sides, and it looks like Serbian wonderkid Filip Stevanovic will be their latest recruit.

The Partizan Belgrade youngster has established himself as a first team regular despite only turning 18 in September, and he’s an exciting attacking midfielder who can play as a number 10 or on either wing.

There had been some rumours that City were closing in on his signing, and a report from Novosti has confirmed it.

They claim that the transfer will become official in January with City paying €8.5m to complete the deal, while Partizan will also receive 10% of his next transfer fee.

Although the deal becomes official during the January window, it looks like he won’t actually move to the Etihad until next summer as City have agreed to let him stay on loan for the rest of this season.

He’s scored three goals and provided two assists so far this season while he’s also managed to gain some experience in the Europa League, so it will be interesting to see if City look to loan him out again or if he manages to stay around the first team squad on his arrival.