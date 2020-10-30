Menu

One Premier League player in WhoScored’s Europa League team of the week – and he plays in Italy

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Just one Premier League player has been included in WhoScored‘s Europa League team of the week – and it’s not even at his parent club at the moment. 

Arsenal, Leicester City and Tottenham all played their part in Europa League matchday two, with the Gunners defeating Dundalk 3-0, Leicester winning 2-1 away in Athens and Tottenham falling to a 1-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp. It’s safe to say it’s a mixed bag of results.

There were good performances from Mikel Arteta and Brendan Rodgers’ men yesterday evening, though. Despite that, no Arsenal or Leicester players have been included in the WhoScored Europa League team of the week.

MORE: Arsenal’s opponents Dundalk achieve something never done before in Europa League history

In fact, the only Premier League player in the team this time around is Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, who’s currently on-loan at AC Milan, who he scored for during a 3-0 win over Sparta Prague.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Can we have our football back?’ – Norwich City director Delia Smith pleads with Government to allow fans to return
PSG given Neymar prognosis after superstar limped off in the Champions League
The solution to Liverpool’s problems in central defence is staring them in the face

WhoScored will need a better showing from Premier League players next time around in order to include them in their team of the week.

Jose Mourinho will definitely be expecting one, too, else his Spurs side face the possibility of not topping their group. Now that’d be embarrassing…

More Stories Diogo Dalot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.