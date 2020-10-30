‘He needs to play games’ – BT Sport pundit urges Arsenal youngster towards the exit door

BT Sport Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Arsenal academy product Joe Willock should leave the club on loan in search of first-team football.

Willock made 29 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season in what was a brilliant breakout season for the youngster. However, he is yet to play a minute in the league this term, only featuring in cup competitions.

He found the back of the net for the Gunners during their 3-0 victory over Dundalk yesterday evening, proving his worth to Mikel Arteta, but BT Sport pundit Hargreaves believes that Willock will find opportunities hard to come by if he stays in North London.

Hargreaves said on BT Sport:

“He showed [on Thursday] if he gets a chance he can play, he’s a good player. He can do so much. That’s what he gives you, he gets in the box at the right place at the right time.”

“I thought I saw a bit more of that athleticism, rather than just coasting in there. I think his overall game is very good.

“He’s got great instincts. He has a good feel for the game. He’s very brave, he could be really good just depending on who is his partner – who is he with. I think there is a really good player in there. It is just about getting that right fit.”

“At his age, he needs to play games. I think right now, at Arsenal, he is not going to get a ton of games.”

Competition for game-time in the Arsenal attack is tough right now, so perhaps a loan would be the best option for Willock. He could spend the second half of the season playing Premier League football and return to the Emirates more ready to compete for minutes.

It seems like it could be the best option for all involved.