Inter Milan star in race to be fit for Real Madrid contest after suffering thigh strain

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh, the club have revealed in a statement on their official website.

Lukaku has netted seven goals in six appearances for Inter so far this term, despite a sluggish start to the season from Antonio Conte’s men. The Belgian is firmly their star man, which is why this injury news will come as such a concern to Conte, even if the damage done does not appear to be serious.

Inter announced on the club’s official website that Lukaku suffered a thigh strain during their 0-0 Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. Though it is not a serious injury, the Milan giants face Real Madrid next Tuesday away from home and will need Lukaku fit if they want to have any chance of bagging a result.

Real Madrid have endured a torrid start to their Champions League campaign, with their back-line there for the taking, having conceded five goals in just two games. Inter making the trip without Lukaku would be an almighty dent to their chances of being triumphant. They’ll be keeping their fingers crossed he makes it.