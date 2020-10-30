‘You have the answer’ – Mourinho has no time for Tottenham selection questions after Antwerp defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has torn into his fringe players after they were defeated 1-0 by Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last-night.

A first-half goal from the Belgian outfit was enough for them to secure all three points in the contest against the Premier League heavyweights.

Mourinho made wholesale changes to his starting eleven for the contest, with his squad players, who ought to be keen on proving a point, unable to impress their manager.

The Portuguese made four changes at half-time, including hauling off Dele Alli, who has been left out in the cold by Mourinho in recent weeks.

Mourinho’s decision to not include several of these players in his weekly starting eleven was justified by their horrendous display in Belgium last night.

And he now doesn’t want any questions as to why any of them aren’t getting minutes.

Jose was not happy with his sides performance in Antwerp. “Before matches you always ask me. ‘Why this player is not playing?’ ‘Why this player is not playing?’ ‘Why this player is not selected?’ Maybe now for a few weeks you don’t ask me that because you have the answer.” #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 29, 2020

It is very Mourinho, slamming his players in the press, but you can’t really blame him after a defeat like that. Never should a club of Spurs’ calibre be losing to Antwerp.

You get the feeling that it could be some time before we see Dele Alli again…