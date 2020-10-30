Menu

‘You have the answer’ – Mourinho has no time for Tottenham selection questions after Antwerp defeat

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has torn into his fringe players after they were defeated 1-0 by Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last-night.

A first-half goal from the Belgian outfit was enough for them to secure all three points in the contest against the Premier League heavyweights.

Mourinho made wholesale changes to his starting eleven for the contest, with his squad players, who ought to be keen on proving a point, unable to impress their manager.

The Portuguese made four changes at half-time, including hauling off Dele Alli, who has been left out in the cold by Mourinho in recent weeks.

MORE: ‘Dele Alli is finished’ – These Tottenham fans believe time’s up on the England international’s career in north London

Mourinho’s decision to not include several of these players in his weekly starting eleven was justified by their horrendous display in Belgium last night.

And he now doesn’t want any questions as to why any of them aren’t getting minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United outcast sees Inter Miami move fall through, is stuck at Old Trafford until January
Benzema apologises to Vinicius after being caught out on CCTV telling team-mate not to pass to him
“I’d start him”: These Arsenal plans push for youngster to play against Man United and impressive showing vs Dundalk

It is very Mourinho, slamming his players in the press, but you can’t really blame him after a defeat like that. Never should a club of Spurs’ calibre be losing to Antwerp.

You get the feeling that it could be some time before we see Dele Alli again…

More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.