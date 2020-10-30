Virgil Van Dijk update: Liverpool defender undergoes surgery on knee injury

Virgil Van Dijk has gone under the knife to repair the damage done to his knee, with the operation proving a success, Liverpool have confirmed on their official website.

Van Dijk suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with local rivals Everton earlier this month. The initial prognosis for an injury of that extent is not good. He’s likely to miss the rest of the season.

MORE: Former Liverpool manager reveals how close they were to signing Cristiano Ronaldo

There’s no time to dwell on it for the Dutchman, though. Liverpool have revealed on their official website that he has had surgery to repair his knee, which was a success, and he will now focus on rehabilitation.

It’s perfectly plausible to return from an ACL injury the same player you were when the injury occurred. Liverpool, the Netherlands and Van Dijk personally will be hoping that there’s no change in his performance level.

For now all there is to focus on is that Van Dijk’s suffered no complications during the surgery and he is now on the road to recovery. Let’s hope it’s not too long before we get to see the world’s best defender back on the pitch.