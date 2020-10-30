‘We’ll see what happens’ – World-class centre-back speaks out on his future amid Liverpool speculation

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that he remains ‘calm’ amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool, report Goal.

Koulibaly is one of the best defenders on the planet. He has proven that time and time again during his career with Napoli. It’s for that reason that it comes as no surprise that Goal report Liverpool are keen on signing him.

Virgil Van Dijk looks set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, meaning that it’s perfectly plausible Jurgen Klopp will look to the transfer market in January to draft in reinforcements in that area.

Unfortunately for Klopp, Koulibaly does not appear to be in any great rush to leave Naples, although he hasn’t ruled anything out. The 29-year-old centre-back is quoted by Goal saying:

“I love Naples and Naples loves me, that’s the most important thing.”

“I always make myself available game after game, I still have three years of contract, I’m calm, the teams are looking for me but I’m still here.”

“I play at my level and I help this team and these people because I want to give something back to them then we’ll see what happens.”

There is scarcely a better defender that Liverpool could sign to replace and eventually partner Van Dijk than Koulibaly, but you get the impression that the numbers involved in any potential deal would be astronomical.

Whether or not the club’s hierarchy would be prepared to bankroll a move for a player on the verge of turning 30 remains to be seen.