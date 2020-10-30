Man United outcast sees Inter Miami move fall through, is stuck at Old Trafford until January

Bad news for Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero, his proposed move to MLS outfit Inter Miami has fallen through, according to the Daily Mail.

Romero has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford following the return of Dean Henderson, who impressed on-loan with Sheffield United and was subsequently brought back to challenge David De Gea for the number one spot.

As per the Daily Mail, that has left Romero looking for a move away from the club in order to get minutes on the pitch, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami keen on signing him.

However, it looks as though that move has now fallen through. The Daily Mail report that Romero will not be moving to the MLS and will now have to remain frustrated until January at the earliest.

It’s never nice to see a player stuck at a club without any prospect of playing football, but you have to question why Romero has been unable to complete a move away from Old Trafford.

Are Man United playing hardball over what they want in exchange, or are his wage demands ruining his chances of getting a transfer? In truth, it’s probably a mixture of the two.