Man United prepared to double Milan contract offer in hope of poaching classy midfielder on free transfer

Manchester United are prepared to double Hakan Calhanoglu’s wages to convince him to depart AC Milan next summer, according to Todo Fichajes

Calhanoglu has established himself as an important figure at the San Siro since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017. The Germany-born Turk has made 137 appearances in just over three seasons, which is testament to his significance for the Rossoneri.

However, his contract with Milan will run it’s course next summer, meaning that he is free to discuss pre-contract agreements with any interested parties as soon as the January transfer window. As per Todo Fichajes, Man United are on the list of clubs keen to sign him.

Todo Fichajes report that, while it’s far from a done deal, Man United would be prepared to double Milan’s contract offer in hope of tempting the 26-year-old to Old Trafford. They can afford to do so, with there being no transfer fee involved in the proposed deal.

If the information included in the report is true, the ball is now in Calhanoglu’s court. Does he continue at Milan, who are on the rise this term, or depart in search of greener pastures at Old Trafford – where he’d also receive an almighty payday?

