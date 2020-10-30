Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alex Telles’ situation after positive COVID-19 test

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that new left-back Alex Telles will not be ready in time to play domestic rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on the weekend.

Telles, 27, joined United from Portuguese side FC Porto on deadline day earlier this summer in a move which costs the Reds’ hierarchy just £13.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

Despite the early excitement surrounding the highly-rated attacking wing-back, fans will be forced to wait to see him back in action after he was ruled out of European action against RB Leipzig earlier this week. Manager Solskjaer later confirmed via ManUtd.com that the 27-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans will be gutted to learn that their new Brazilian attacking full-back will be ruled out for several games after getting their first glimpse of him in action on his debut against Paris-Saint Germain earlier this month.

There were some suggestions among fans that Telles may end up being ready in time to face Arsenal in the Premier League, however, that is not the case as Solskjaer has recently confirmed in his weekly press conference.

“Alex won’t be ready, no,” Solskjaer confirmed, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. “So apart from that I would think everyone else looks like they could be involved.”