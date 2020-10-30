Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints Man United future may not be over for South American star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Sergio Romero’s Old Trafford future may not quite be over just yet, despite a summer cast in doubt surrounding where the South American’s long-term future lies.

Romero, 33, joined United in 2015 and has been a superb back-up choice goalkeeper to number-one David De Gea, however, despite becoming a fan favourite, Romero was left gutted to miss out on the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals last season.

Solskjaer’s Romero snubs prompted the keeper’s wife to launch a savage social media attack on her husband’s employers.

The Argentinian’s United future was thrown into even further doubt after reports emerged suggesting he could be set for a deadline day move to domestic rivals Everton, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Romero’s future was cast further into doubt after he failed to make United’s final 25-man Premier League, as per ManUtd.com.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s important domestic tie on the weekend against Arsenal, when asked about the availability of both Romero and defender Phil Jones, Solskjaer has hinted both players still may have a part to play in the Reds’ season.

“Well, Sergio [Romero] has just come back into training this week, so he’s started his pre-season work and is working to get to his peak fitness with the goalkeepers,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“Phil has been injured and had an operation and working really hard to be back, hopefully he’ll get fit in December, when you’re injured you can’t get into the squad, he’s working really diligently and he’ll be coming back soon.”