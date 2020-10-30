Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up midfielder in fine form after finding his best position

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued some high praise for the impressive development of midfielder Fred.

Fred, 27, joined United two years ago from Shakhtar Donetsk, however, despite his £53.1m price-tag, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled in his first two seasons with the Reds.

United’s number-17 has made a total of 81 appearances in all competitions since joining United with his best displays coming in European matches.

United’s South American midfielder had previously struggled to work-out his best role in the middle of United’s industrious midfield, however, it seems that current boss Solskjaer has worked out how to get the best out of Fred.

Deployed most recently in a box-to-box central midfield role against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Fred put in arguably his best performance in a United shirt.

Speaking ahead of United’s important Premier League match against Arsenal on the weekend, Solskjaer was quick to praise Fred’s recent form, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, he said: “He’s got incredible attributes, and we are seeing the better side of Fred, definitely, we’ve waited for it, he played a fantastic season last season and did what we wanted for him.

“He’s a humble boy, works really hard and, as he said after the game, he missed a couple of passes but that’s in his genes to look to improve and to look at his own performance, his high energy… he’s little but his point of gravity, his balance is fantastic, he’s so sharp, wins the balls and can play a good pass, delighted with his development.”

United’s next match is against domestic rivals Arsenal on Sunday and with Solskjaer having so many midfielders in such good form, the Norwegian will need to work out a way to get his best performers into the same side.



