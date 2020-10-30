There was a time when a Manchester United v Arsenal fixture really was something to look forward to and evoked real passion on the pitch and in the stands.

The tribalistic nature of the match ensured that both sets of fans were up for it well before the game even came into immediate view, players too.

When Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira were in their pomp for example, there were always fireworks. Now what have fans of the Red Devils and the Gunners got to look forward to? Paul Pogba v Granit Xhaka?

Do us a favour!

It wasn’t just the midfield battle that authored that incredible rivalry a decade and a half ago either.

There were players right across the pitch on both sides that were at the top of their game. Warriors who really enjoyed going into the biggest of battles.

You can’t even compare the two current sides with them and to do so would be an embarrassment quite frankly.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta have an incredible amount of work to do if they want to bring back the glory years to Manchester and north London.

Where did it all go so wrong?

A lack of atmosphere this season will also surely contribute to Sunday’s game being a damp squib too.

Oh for the old days!