‘I am incredibly happy here’ – Manchester City boost as influential figure reveals intention to stay

Pep Guardiola has strongly suggested his intention to stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the season.

Guardiola has won two Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad. It’s safe to say that, despite a lack of success in the Champions League, his time with the club has been a success.

You wondered, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2021, whether he would look for a new challenge, departing Man City and moving on with his career, just as he did after successful stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, it looks as though Guardiola is more than happy to stay at Manchester beyond this season, if the club are willing for him to do so – which as of right now, it’s hard to see them not be.

“I am incredibly happy here”, as he is quoted saying in the graphic above. That really does speak volumes about his contentment being City manager.

The Premier League has been blessed in recent years to have monopolised all of the best managers in the world. Guardiola certainly comes into that bracket, and the league is undoubtedly better off for having him here.

If he is intending to stay at City, there’ll be no complaints from us.