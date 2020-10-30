With the twin losses of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho due to injuries, Jurgen Klopp could be forgiven for thinking that the footballing gods are against Liverpool.

However, ahead of the Reds’ match against West Ham, the German has been handed some good news finally.

Mo Salah was seen limping down the tunnel after Liverpool’s Champions League win over Midtjylland, and it was initially thought that he too would be absent for at least a game or two.

According to injury analyst, Ben Dinnery, however, the Egyptian King was back training with the group at Melwood on Wednesday.