Potential good news for Arsenal as high profile exec departs amid radical restructure

Most fans will grumble about someone behind the scenes at their football clubs, but it’s generally accepted that having experienced football people making the decisions that affect the football side of things is probably a good idea.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest behind the scenes at Arsenal as they continue a radical restructure behind the scenes, but it does sound like this is being done for the long term benefit of the club.

It’s suggested that contract negotiator Huss Fahmy is the latest person to be moving on, although it sounds like it’s an amicable split rather than a sacking.

What this means is that Mikel Arteta, Edu and Per Mertesacker will now be the main men who head up the football operations side of things, and that should be good news for their long term future.

Edu and Arteta will be responsible for dealing with the upcoming transfer window, while they also hope to appoint a Head of Football Operations in the future too.

Time will tell if this proves to be a wise move, but it looks like a wise choice to have Arteta heavily involved as he can push to sign players that he wants in the team, but he will also have Edu to keep him in check and ensure there’s some kind of long term plan.