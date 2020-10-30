Menu

Premier League release the list of the next batch of PPV games to be shown

Posted by

As the football season progresses with no resolution to the issue of supporters being allowed back into grounds, the Premier League will continue to allow games to be shown on a Pay Per View basis.

Still at a cost of £14.95, fans have a choice of 10 matches to watch from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 8.

With a potential reduction in the price having been mooted, the success of the deal at the higher price point should ultimately author whether it’s dropped down to a more manageable amount per game or not.

List of games as follows:

Fri Oct 30: Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 8pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 31: Burnley vs Chelsea, 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Aston Villa vs Southampton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Tottenham vs Brighton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Nov 2: Fulham vs West Brom, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Fri Nov 6: Brighton vs Burnley 5:30pm – – Sky Sports Box Office

Sat Nov 7: Crystal Palace vs Leeds 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Nov 7: West Ham vs Fulham 8pm  – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Nov 8: West Brom vs Tottenham 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 8: Arsenal vs Aston Villa 7.15pm – Sky Sports Box Office

More Stories English Premier League Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.