As the football season progresses with no resolution to the issue of supporters being allowed back into grounds, the Premier League will continue to allow games to be shown on a Pay Per View basis.

Still at a cost of £14.95, fans have a choice of 10 matches to watch from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 8.

With a potential reduction in the price having been mooted, the success of the deal at the higher price point should ultimately author whether it’s dropped down to a more manageable amount per game or not.

List of games as follows:

Fri Oct 30: Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 8pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 31: Burnley vs Chelsea, 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Aston Villa vs Southampton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Tottenham vs Brighton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Nov 2: Fulham vs West Brom, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Fri Nov 6: Brighton vs Burnley 5:30pm – – Sky Sports Box Office

Sat Nov 7: Crystal Palace vs Leeds 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Nov 7: West Ham vs Fulham 8pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Nov 8: West Brom vs Tottenham 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 8: Arsenal vs Aston Villa 7.15pm – Sky Sports Box Office