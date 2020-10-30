PSG given Neymar prognosis after superstar limped off in the Champions League

PSG superstar Neymar has been ruled out until the international break after sustaining a thigh injury, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

Neymar has had his fair share of injury problems over recent seasons, and it doesn’t look as though they’re going to ease any time soon.

The Brazilian was forced to leave the field during PSG’s Champions League contest with Istanbul Basaksehir midweek, with the extent of the damage done at that point unclear.

RMC Sport have now clarified the situation surrounding Neymar, and it’s not good news for PSG. The report claims that he has suffered a thigh injury and will be out until the next international break.

Though that is just three games away for PSG, in the midst of that period is a potentially crucial Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. With both teams having lost to Manchester United, neither can afford to lose this one.

With Kylian Mbappe fit and Moise Kean in top form, PSG should have enough firepower to recreate the result of the Champions League semi-final.