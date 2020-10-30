Republic of Ireland legend in line to revive APOEL’s fortunes

He’s not coached a football club in earnest for the last seven months, but it appears that some new employment maybe just around the corner for Mick McCarthy.

The former Republic of Ireland legend has been out of work since April, but a lifeline has been handed to him with the news that Cypriot giants, APOEL, want him to revive their fortunes after a disastrous few months.

Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves will all attest to McCarthy’s abilities as a coach and according to the Irish Examiner, it’s thought that some English Championship clubs were interested in seeing whether he would be interested in a job in a league he knows well.

However, it appears that the Cypriot side have stolen a march on them all and expect to progress discussions this weekend.

The Irish Examiner note that McCarthy has flown to Cyprus in readiness to take in APOEL’s game against league leaders Apollon.

“The company APOEL FC informs that it expects the Irish coach Michael McCarthy tomorrow in Cyprus, so that the discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed,” the club said in a statement, cited by the Irish Examiner.

“Mr McCarthy will be at the GSP stage to watch the APOEL-Apollon match.”

Should McCarthy take the position, he’s got a hell of a job on his hands, given that the team are currently in tenth place in the 14-team league, failing to score in eight of their last 16 matches, and winning only five of them.