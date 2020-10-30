Ronald Koeman eyes move for another Dutch striker as an alternative for Memphis Depay

Barcelona left themselves short of options up front when they allowed Luis Suarez to move to Atletico Madrid, so they took a huge gamble of Antoine Griezmann getting back to his old form.

That hasn’t really happened and even Lionel Messi is starting to struggle to score from open play, so it’s fallen on Ansu Fati to provide the spark.

That’s a lot of pressure to put on the young man, so it makes sense that ESPN are linking them with a couple of strikers in January.

Signing Memphis Depay has been spoken for a while and the report does indicate that Barca will try to sign the Lyon man again in January, but they are starting to fear that they won’t be successful.

That means an alternative may need to be found, and they suggest that it’s another Dutch striker in Donyell Malen who is attracting some interest.

The PSV star really started to make a name for himself last season before picking up a bad injury, but it looks like he’s come back as strong as ever this season.

It’s expected that Barca won’t have a lot of money to work with so any signing will be a gamble, but Koeman has worked with both players during his time in charge of the Dutch national side so a move for either would make sense.