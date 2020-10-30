Ronald Koeman’s time at Barcelona could be short lived as Presidential hopeful seeks to appoint legendary duo

The Presidential system at football clubs won’t be familiar to a lot of UK fans, but it can throw up interesting situations like the one at Barcelona just now.

The team was in such a mess that Quique Setien had to leave this summer, but any new manager had to accept the job in the knowledge that there were elections coming up halfway through the season.

Candidates will often pledge new signings or managers to try and attract some votes, so it looks like Ronald Koeman isn’t that secure in his job right now.

A report from Football Espana has recently looked at some comments from Presidential hopeful Victor Font, and this could spell bad news for the Dutchman,

They cite a story from Marca where Font has indicated that the wants the club to go back to their traditional style of play, and that means bringing back Pep Guardiola and Xavi to manage the side.

The idea of Pep going back did seem ridiculous until a few months ago, but his Man City side are starting to falter and he’s proven many times that he doesn’t like to stay at the same club for too long.

If he and Xavi returned to the Nou Camp then it would give them the best chance of getting the best out of Messi in his final years, while they could also groom Xavi to take over completely when Pep decides he needs another break.

They also point to previous reports from Font where he stated that Koeman wouldn’t be kept on no matter what he does this season, so the Dutch manager must be hoping that he doesn’t succeed in his bid to take over.