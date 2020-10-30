Often the solution to a problem is staring you in the face but is so obvious you just can’t see it.

That’s certainly the case at Liverpool where their central defensive problems threaten to derail a successful defence of their Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Dutch colossus, Virgil van Dijk, ruled out for the best part of nine months, and his replacement in the back four, Fabinho, also out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring problem.

What should be a cause for concern needn’t be thanks to the Reds’ strength in depth in their first team squad.

Though it clearly wouldn’t be a preferred choice, and would probably only be considered in the event of an emergency – precisely the situation that Liverpool find themselves in now – Jordan Henderson can do a job at the back if needs be, and do it well.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He needs to play games’ – BT Sport pundit urges Arsenal youngster towards the exit door De Boer gives his opinion on van de Beek’s treatment by Man United (Video) Mikel Arteta fully focused on Old Trafford battle on the weekend

Those Liverpool supporters with good memories will recall that the captain played brilliantly there in the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey back in 2019.

Klopp will know that he can cover Henderson’s midfield sentry, so even as a temporary measure, it makes perfect sense.