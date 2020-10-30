Menu

(Video) Alisson backs Liverpool to perform even without Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has backed his club side to continue their impressive form even without commanding centre-back Virgil Van Dijk who has been sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a nasty knee injury.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you will know that Everton’s number-one Jordan Pickford clattered Liverpool’s defensive hero during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Pickford’s nasty challenge on Van Dijk has ruled the defender out for a prolonged period of time and has resulted in the Dutchman requiring surgery.

However, in light of the Premier League champion’s leading defender’s injury, world-class keeper Allison has tipped Jurgen Klopp’s men to still perform at the top level.

