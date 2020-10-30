Menu

Video: ‘I don’t know where he goes from here’ – Parlour slams Dele Alli after poor Tottenham performance

On Thursday night, Dele Alli had the perfect opportunity to change Jose Mourinho’s apparent opinion of him when Tottenham took on Antwerp in the Europa League.

However, the attacking midfielder’s performance was so poor that he was hooked at half-time, and the Portuguese, whilst not naming Alli specifically after the game, left no one in any doubt as to how disappointed he was.

TalkSPORT’s Ray Parlour has suggested that after such a dismal showing, that there may not be any more chances left for the player to impress, and it could be curtains for his Spurs career.

