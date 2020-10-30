Video: Joe Willock’s highlights vs Dundalk show the poise and creativity he can bring to Arsenal’s midfield

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta wanted to add another creative presence to the midfield alongside Thomas Partey this summer, but they didn’t manage to get anything over the line.

Dani Ceballos is also only on loan and it’s not clear if that will be made permanent, so it does mean there will be chances for some of the younger players to prove they are worth a chance in the Premier League.

Joe Willock was particularly impressive in their win over Dundalk in the Europa League last night, and these highlights show exactly what he’s capable of:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

He’s probably better when he’s given the licence to get forward and roam into the wider areas to create instead of controlling the game from a deep position, but he’s clearly showing that he has the talent to play a bigger role in the team going forward.