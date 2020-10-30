Menu

(Video) Jose Mourinho issues cryptic criticism of Tottenham Hotspurs’ under performers

Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has launched an indirect attack on his side’s under performers after Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Antwerp in the Europa League last night.

Mourinho was forced to watch his Spurs side slip to a crushing 1-0 defeat to fellow group stage rivals Antwerp after an abysmal display despite having both new signings Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon on the pitch.

Speaking after the game, when asked about midfielder Dele Alli’s performance, Mourinho was quick to admit he wouldn’t speak about players individually but did elude to being unhappy with several players in the squad.

“You always ask me, before matches, why is this player not playing, why is this player not playing, why is this player not selected,” Mourinho said.

“Maybe now for a few weeks you don’t ask me that because you have the answer.”

