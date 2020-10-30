Video: Man United star rewarded for outstanding performance with Champions League Player of the Week award

Sometimes you just can’t beat a bit of pace of the bench to exploit a tired team who are pushing to get back into a game, and Marcus Rashford completely tore RB Leipzig to shreds this week.

He came off the bench to score a hat trick in their 5-0 victory, and he’s been rewarded with the Champions League Player of the Week award:

The MD2 Player of the Week? It just had to be Marcus Rashford! ?#UCLPOTW | @FTBSantander pic.twitter.com/nmCWTuPdB1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 30, 2020

His form has been a bit inconsistent this season as he’s occasionally struggled for confidence, but he’ll be expecting to start against Arsenal this weekend after such an impressive showing.