Video: Man United youngster Elanga comes within inches of scoring a majestic overhead kick in the FA Youth Cup vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
We can all agree that every overhead kick is beautiful in it’s own way, but there are different levels of brilliance when it comes to the technique.

The least pleasing is the lazy fall back attempt where a player really just lies down and waves a leg at the ball, while this effort from Anthony Elanga is so close to perfection:

It’s the combination of setting him self up with a couple of keepy-ups before a turning lobbed effort on the angle that does well to beat the keeper, but it was just a couple of inches too high and hits the bar instead.

So close.

