Menu

Video: Offside flag prevents Chelsea loanee Batshuayi getting off the mark with a fine first time finish

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

It’s important for a striker to get off the mark quickly for their new club, but Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi will have to wait a bit longer to get his first of the season.

He managed to get on the end of a cross against Wolves and the Belgian striker produces a fantastic first time finish, but the camera angle shows that he’s clearly offside:

Pictures from NBC Sports

This came shortly before Wolves took control of the game with a couple of quick goals, but you have to think the Belgian striker should be experienced enough to hold his run and stay onside there.

More Stories Michy Batshuayi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.