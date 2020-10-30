Video: Offside flag prevents Chelsea loanee Batshuayi getting off the mark with a fine first time finish

It’s important for a striker to get off the mark quickly for their new club, but Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi will have to wait a bit longer to get his first of the season.

He managed to get on the end of a cross against Wolves and the Belgian striker produces a fantastic first time finish, but the camera angle shows that he’s clearly offside:

¡BATSHUAYI YA CELEBRABA! El belga logró la anotación, pero estaba adelantado y se quedó con las ganas Wolves 0-0 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/iM33womMcB — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) October 30, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sports

This came shortly before Wolves took control of the game with a couple of quick goals, but you have to think the Belgian striker should be experienced enough to hold his run and stay onside there.