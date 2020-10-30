(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Paul Pogba form and formation changes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed midfielder Paul Pogba’s current form as well as the effects changing to a 4-4-2 diamond formation against RB Leipzig had on the Reds’ on-field fortunes.

United romped to a 5-0 win over Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this week with Solskjaer opting to switch his tactics up for the important European tie.

Solskjaer went with a system which featured new signing Donny van de Beek, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Pogba all in a midfield diamond.

Fans were left shocked that midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes was only on the bench, but Solskjaer’s decision paid off after his side put in a superb performance as World Cup winner Pogba was allowed more license to roam higher up the pitch.

The Norwegian’s tinkering paid off with every player on the pitch, including opinion splitter Pogba, all working well together as they smashed five past Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

Speaking ahead of his side’s important Premier League tie against Arsenal on Sunday, Solskjaer addressed Pogba’s form, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, he said: “Paul [Pogba] can do everything on a football pitch more or less, he can play long passes, get in the box, arrive in the box, play combinations outside the box, but he played really well, he did impact the game [vs Leipzig].

“We love to see him driving forward and affecting the game, what has been the case with Paul after being injured and ill for so long, it is about getting fitness, getting the sharpness back, and the fitter he is the more he can do.”

Addressing the use of of a diamond as well as how important Solskjaer’s full-backs are to his system, he said: “Well, it’s different demands in different systems, we’re still the same, call it the same principles of a Man United full-back – you need to be good at defending and good going forward, we need assists and goals from them [Wan-Bissaka and Shaw].

“Both of them have played and developed and we don’t really have wide wingers like Giggsy and David Beckham, and are more dependent on full-backs coming on and giving us width.”