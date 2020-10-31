According to the Mirror via TuttoMercatoWeb Radio, Daniele Rugani’s agent has claimed that both Chelsea and Arsenal failed with €30m offers for the Juventus centre-back.

Rugani’s representative, Davide Torchia, added that the Serie A powerhouses were not willing to part with the defender for that fee, with Napoli, Lyon and Zenit also tabling similar bids.

The Italy international started just 11 of his 14 appearances last season, with Rugani firmly behind Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral in the centre-back pecking order.

Chelsea and Arsenal are sides that have been linked with the ace in the past, after Juventus failed to even consider the offers from the Premier League sides, Rugani was loaned out to Rennes.

Here’s what Torchia had to say on Rugani after being quizzed on whether the Bianconeri rejected €40m for the ace:

“At the time, Arsenal, Napoli, Chelsea, Zenit and Lyon arrived at around €30million (£27million) and [they] were never taken into consideration.”

“For those prices, Juve did not sell him, and I do not dispute whether they did right or wrong.”

Rugani joined Juventus in 2013, with the ace making 101 appearances to date. 117 of these have come in Serie A, 38 of which were for boyhood club Empoli.

The Mirror report that the ace is contracted until the summer of 2023, so Juventus clearly didn’t feel as though they’d be forced into a sale for the fringe ace this summer.

Rugani has won seven caps for Italy, the ace is very experienced and still has the potential to improve, with Juventus hoping a spell at Rennes can help the ace take his game to the next level.