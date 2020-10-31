Menu

Arsenal’s Gabriel hails two Premier League rival players he admirers the most

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Gabriel has hailed Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero as two Premier League players he enjoyed playing against the most.

Gabriel, 22, joined the Gunners during the summer from Ligue 1 side Lille in a move which costs the London side £23.4m, as per TransferMarkt.

The South American defender has had a decent impact on a previously disjointed Arsenal back-line and has already featured in a total of seven matches in all competitions for his new side.

Gabriel is set to face-off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the Premier League tomorrow in a hotly anticipated encounter which has all the makings to be a great game.

Speaking ahead of the exciting clash at Old Trafford, Gabriel has been speaking about which players in England’s top-flight he has enjoyed playing against the most.

Gabriel has identified Van Dijk as a fellow defender he admirers most and Aguero as an attacker who has taught him how to adapt his game.

Speaking live on ESPN Brasil (as quoted by Metro), the 22-year-old said: A defender that I admire a lot and that I was able to play against was Van Dijk. 

“Also playing against Manchester City, we lost the game, but I was able to learn. 

“When you play against big teams, you learn, you try to reap the rewards of what happens on the pitch.

“I was able to play against a player known worldwide as Aguero, who many defenders want to play against, to see what the style of play is like. 

“There are also other players that I intend to play against and also together.”

Arsenal’s young defender went onto admit that Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe is the toughest oppoentent he has faced, he said: “Mbappe was difficult.

“He was very fast, but there are others I’ve played against who are also great players.”

 

