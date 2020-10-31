Boris Johnson makes Premier League decision as second national lockdown is announced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the Premier League can continue, despite announcing a second lockdown.

As reported by the BBC, Johnson has reverted to his previous stay at home message, announcing that the UK will be locked down once more from Thursday until the beginning of December.

The BBC report that non-essential businesses, pubs and restaurants will all have to shut, with people being advised to work from home where possible.

Premier League fans will no doubt have been concerned that this could derail the football season, just as it did back in the spring, where it could only restart when it was deemed safe to do so.

However, Boris has confirmed that there will be no Premier League suspension this time around. The show must, and can, go on.

Boris Johnson confirms Premier League can continue. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 31, 2020

While there are far more important things to worry about in the midst of a second lockdown than football, it’s great news to hear that we will still be getting our fix while locked indoors.

Thanks, Boris.