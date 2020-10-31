Chelsea managed to stop Burnley from getting a single shot on target in their Saturday fixture, and that has to please manager, Frank Lampard.

The former midfielder had seen his back four ship goals at the beginning of the season, however, their defensive woes now seem to have stabilised.

Clearly not a manager to rest on his laurels, Lampard wants to go shopping in the Bundesliga again.

It appears he has an eye on Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter according to Kicker, cited by the Daily Mail.

Ginter has been compared to Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, by Lothar Matthaus, who captained Germany to World Cup victory in 1990.

The Daily Mail suggest that Antonio Rudiger may well move on to pastures new in January, and Ginter could be available for as little as £30m to replace him, and provide options alongside Thiago Silva.

As long as the west Londoners are still well-placed in the Premier League come the winter window, then the signing of a warrior such as Ginter could give them the push they need in the second half of the season.