Chelsea team news vs Burnley: Late change for Chelsea after star injured in the warm up

It’s pretty rare to see anyone get injured in the warm up, but it does have the potential to ruin a game plan and force a manager into some drastic late changes.

This is a shame for Christian Pulisic because there has been a lot of talk about his injuries in recent months and it looked like he was starting to get past his problems, but it’s been confirmed that he’s been injured in the warm up before the game against Burnley today:

? There's a late change to our starting team. @TimoWerner replaces @CPulisic_10 and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench. #BURCHE https://t.co/xs6tXhLhAm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020

Timo Werner is another top class player so it doesn’t completely weaken the team as such, but it does look like there will need to be a change in shape or plan.

Tammy Abraham also starts so it looks like they will need to change to a front two or Werner can come in for the American star on the left wing, but his style is very different.

While Pulisic likes to get the ball and drift inside, Werner is much more about ruthless pace and putting the ball in the net so this could go one of two ways.

It should give Chelsea a much bigger goal threat with Werner on the field, but they will lose some creativity in Pulisic, so someone else will need to step up to supply the German and Abraham or they could be a bit toothless.