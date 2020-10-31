Chelsea have had a stop-start beginning to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, with great results peppered by those that Frank Lampard will surely be disappointed by.

His new signings are beginning to bed in nicely and, longer term, the hope will be that they’ll fire the west Londoners to glory.

The evolution of the Blues isn’t just confined to new signings of course, but to sales as well, as those players that have fallen out of favour have to be moved on.

One of those likely to have to find a new club in the January transfer window is Emerson Palmieri, according to Area Napoli – who say the defender is Gennaro Gattuso’s priority target – cited by the Daily Express.

The left back has only played in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League under Frank Lampard this season, and is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League.

With Ben Chilwell now fit and firing, there’s every reason to suspect that the status quo will remain the same for the foreseeable future too.

Therefore, if Palmieri wants regular first-team football, he has to make the switch.