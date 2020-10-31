Once upon a time, Jose Mourinho really lived up to his ‘Special One’ moniker.

At Porto as well as at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter, the Portuguese worked wonders winning multiple titles at each club.

Though his time at Manchester United was less successful, he still managed to bring them some silverware.

Now he appears to be well on the way to constructing a team at Tottenham that might have more than a puncher’s chance at the title.

Not that you would think it from some of the press coverage the north Londoners get, but as the Daily Star note, it’s precisely that sort of negativity that drives Mourinho on.

There’s nothing worse than being considered a has-been or yesterday’s man, and though it might be a tall order to bring back the glory days to White Hart Lane, if anyone can do it, Mourinho is the man.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool have to reverse 90 years of history if they want to retain their Premier League title Fabrizio Romano claims Atletico are set to complete signing of Thomas Partey replacement Newcastle set to secure deal with Castore to make their kits from 2020/21

If the Lilywhites are still hanging on the coat-tails of the leaders going into the business end of the season, it’s up for grabs.