Edouard Mendy continues to follow in Petr Cech’s footsteps at Chelsea with impressive stat

It’s easy to make comparisons between players who follow a similar career path, and it’s starting to look like Chelsea is the ideal destination for Rennes goalkeepers.

Petr Cech had a long and successful time at Stamford Bridge after he made the move from France, and the early signs are also looking positive for Edouard Mendy.

He really does benefit by Kepa and Caballero lowering expectation levels to an incredible point, but Mendy looks like a composed keeper who inspires confidence in his defence while making some impressive saves.

He kept another clean sheet against Burnley today which takes him to three clean sheets in three starts, and that matches the record of Cech:

? Edouard Mendy is the first @ChelseaFC goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first 3 PL appearances since Petr Cech in August 2004 pic.twitter.com/9jQCmA6Oqp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 31, 2020

Burnley didn’t offer a great deal in attack today although there was one crucial moment where he rushed out and forced Ashley Barnes to lift a great chance over the bar.

Time will tell if he’s truly top class, but he’s certainly looking like a great signing so far.