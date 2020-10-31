Menu

Frank Lampard gives injury update on Chelsea key man after he pulled up in Burnley warm-up

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic’s injury sustained in the warm-up for today’s win over Burnley is ‘nothing serious’, report Goal.

Pulisic missed the start of the season with the hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, but had got himself fit and back into the team ahead of today’s clash with Burnley.

MORE: Video: Worrying signs for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic goes down injured in the warm up

Unfortunately for the American, he had to pull out of the contest after pulling up in the warm-up. He was subsequently replaced in the starting eleven by Timo Werner, who netted in the second-half.

Chelsea fans will have feared the worse, and understandably so, with Pulisic being the Blues’ best player since the Premier League restart in the spring.

Well, fear not, Blues. It doesn’t look as though Pulisic will be ruled out of any significant amount of action, or not so it seems.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea willing to let Italian international leave in the January transfer window
Stat proves that Liverpool have had the Premier League’s worst defence since winning the title
Video: Mohammed Salah bails Liverpool out by winning and emphatically scoring penalty vs. West Ham

With the form of Hakim Ziyech over his two starts for Chelsea thus far, the Blues would survive without Pulisic, but of course, they will want him fit and available in their efforts to force their way up the table.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.