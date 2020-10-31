Frank Lampard gives injury update on Chelsea key man after he pulled up in Burnley warm-up

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic’s injury sustained in the warm-up for today’s win over Burnley is ‘nothing serious’, report Goal.

Pulisic missed the start of the season with the hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, but had got himself fit and back into the team ahead of today’s clash with Burnley.

Unfortunately for the American, he had to pull out of the contest after pulling up in the warm-up. He was subsequently replaced in the starting eleven by Timo Werner, who netted in the second-half.

Christian Pulisic has been replaced by Timo Werner in Chelsea’s starting XI after picking up an injury in the warm-up pic.twitter.com/tBD9usM6VM — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2020

Chelsea fans will have feared the worse, and understandably so, with Pulisic being the Blues’ best player since the Premier League restart in the spring.

Well, fear not, Blues. It doesn’t look as though Pulisic will be ruled out of any significant amount of action, or not so it seems.

? Lampard on Pulisic’s injury: “He felt something on his hamstring. We tried to manage him in midweek, but we’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours. “We’re talking minor, nothing serious.” pic.twitter.com/utiWyoEwJp — Goal (@goal) October 31, 2020

With the form of Hakim Ziyech over his two starts for Chelsea thus far, the Blues would survive without Pulisic, but of course, they will want him fit and available in their efforts to force their way up the table.