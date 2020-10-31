Good news for Chelsea as loanee is given platform to develop into long-term squad solution

Frank Lampard will be encouraged to see Sheffield United fielding Ethan Ampadu in his favoured position once more today against Manchester City.

Ampadu is one of the hottest properties produced by Wales in recent seasons. Remarkably, the 20-year-old has made more appearances for his country than he has made league appearances in his career to date.

Ampadu has featured for Chelsea 12 times previously, mostly in cup competitions, and impressing while doing so, but competition for places in Lampard’s midfield has forced him to go on loan to find regular game-time.

He’s had to work for it, but he is now getting that at Sheffield United under Chris Wilder. He started during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield and has been trusted to start again against Man City today.

Not only has he clearly earned the faith of his manager, but Ampadu has also been fielded two times in a row in midfield, where previous managers have opted to field him at centre-back, a position in which we haven’t seen the best of him.

Lampard’s squad is crying out for a capable defensive midfielder, and Ampadu has all the makings of one. Wilder clearly rates him in that role, so it’s only good news from a Chelsea perspective.