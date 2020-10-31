Menu

Chelsea summer signing follows in the footsteps of cult hero Diego Costa with goal against Burnley

As revealed by BT Sport on Twitter, Hakim Ziyech has achieved something for Chelsea last done by former striker Diego Costa.

Ziyech made his first ever start for Chelsea against Krasnodar midweek, scoring the third goal of the game in a 4-0 victory for the Blues. The Moroccan had missed the start of the 2020/21 campaign after sustaining a knee injury during a pre-season friendly against Brighton.

After a man of the match display in Russia, Frank Lampard opted to start his new signing for the first time in the Premier League against Burnley this afternoon. Once again, Ziyech proved that to be a wise decision, breaking the deadlock in the first-half with a fine finish.

In doing so, Ziyech became the first player to net in his first two starts for the club since a man who proved to be a very worthwhile acquisition from the West London giants…

If Ziyech can replicate Costa’s performance level at Stamford Bridge, while only bringing a fraction of the baggage and bad behaviour with him, he’ll be a hit with the Chelsea fans, no doubt.

