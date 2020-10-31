Incredible Trent Alexander-Arnold stat is testament to his importance for Liverpool

This incredible Trent Alexander-Arnold stat tweeted by Sky Sports Statto shows just how crucial the England international is for the Reds.

Just 22-years-old he may be, there’s few that argue that Trent is one of Liverpool’s most talented, and most important players.

The England international has almost unrivalled ball-playing technique, unique for a right-back, with that coming in handy for him on set-piece duty and when delivering into the penalty area when he ventures into the final third.

He established himself as a starter at Liverpool at an early age and it was apparent pretty soon that he was there to stay – and with this stat shared by Sky Sports Statto on Twitter, it’s easy to see why.

? No outfield player has been on the winning side more times in their first 100 PL appearances than Trent Alexander-Arnold (77) pic.twitter.com/zkzcAEysf6 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 31, 2020

There have been countless players over the years who have hit the ground running in the Premier League, but not one who is able to match Trent’s win tally over their first 100 games.

That is quite remarkable, and testament to just how good a player he is and how good he can become.