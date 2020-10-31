Jan Vertonghen hints at possible managerial destinations for Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur and current Benfica defender Jan Vertonghen has suggested that former manager Mauricio Pochettino is only considering managing ‘two or three’ of the Premier League’s ‘biggest clubs’.

Vertonghen, 33, joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 before departing for Benfica earlier this year.

The Belgian centre-back spent five years playing under world-class manager Pochettino during a spell which saw the pair take Spurs to the final of the 2018-19 Champions League.

Since Pochettino’s dismissal from the London club in November 2019, the Argentinian has been strongly linked with a return to top-flight football with English giants Manchester United seemingly everybody’s front-runner.

A recent report from The Mirror claimed that United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was prepared to show current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boot in favour of the former Spurs manager.

However, after a recent run of fine results, Solskjaer’s position within the Old Trafford dugout seems to have further cemented itself, at least for the time being anyway.

Speaking exclusively to CBS Soccer (as quoted by Goal) Vertonghen has addressed where he thinks his former coach could end up next, he said: “I can imagine he’s impatient.

“I think the English league suits him very well as he’s a manager that prioritises fitness levels and the physicality of the game.

“I think managing in the Premier League is probably the best thing he can do.

“He will always want to coach a big team I guess, so you have to look at the biggest teams in the league and there are only two or three you can really look at I think at this point.

“I won’t name them out of respect for the other managers, but I think that’s what he’s looking at. He wants that big team to confirm him what he’s been doing with Tottenham and what he did very well.

“If I was him I would be impatient because he really loved his job and you want to continue that.”