A late strike by Diogo Jota saw Liverpool get three points from their match against a dogged West Ham side on Saturday.

It keeps the Reds ticking along nicely in their defence of the Premier League title won last season.

Jurgen Klopp has often called his players ‘mentality giants’ for their ability to dig out a winning result from similar matches to the one against the Hammers.

However, his team are going to have to reverse history if they want to raise the silverware again at the end of 2020/21.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have already conceded 15 goals in the current Premier League season, and no team in the last 90 years has won the title after letting in so many in their opening seven games of a campaign.

Indeed, the last team to manage it was Sheffield Wednesday, whose awful start to the 1928-29 season in the First Division ended in glory.